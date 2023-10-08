Kochhar top Indian at tied 19th in Singapore

Singapore, Oct 8 (PTI) India's Karandeep Kochhar fired a third straight round of 1-under 71 and finished tied 19th at the USD 2 million International Series Singapore here on Sunday.

He was the top Indians, as Spaniard David Puig walked away with a five-shot win.

He completed a stunning wire-to-wire triumph after firing a final round one-over-par 73 to finish the Asian Tour event on 19-under, with Jaewoong Eom from Korea finishing in second place, after carding a 69.

Honey Baisoya (70) ended T-44 while Veer Ahlawat (75) dropped to T-51 and Viraj Madappa (73) was T-59.

Kochhar saw all the action on the front nine with three birdies against two bogeys by the eighth hole and parred the remaining 10 for 71.

American Andy Ogletree took another step closer to securing both the Asian Tour and International Series Order of Merits by closing with a 69, which featured a hole-in-one on the par-three fourth, to finish in a tie for third with Thailand's Poom Saksansin.

Puig had a nine-shot lead at the start of the day thanks to rounds of 64, 66 and 66 and was never challenged. He made the turn in one under with a birdie on eight, before a minor wobble with bogeys on 11 and 14. The 21-year-old had a six-shot lead playing 18, which playing partner Eom birdied.

The next event is the Macao Open and is being played for the first time since 2017. PTI Cor AH AH AH