Kochhar top Indian at tied fifth, Jeev lies tied ninth at International Series England

Foxhills (Surrey), Aug 10 (PTI) Karandeep Kochhar led four Indians into the weekend rounds of the International Series England placed tied-fifth at the Par-71 Foxhills Club & Resort here.

At 7-under, Kochhar (68-67) was well placed after two rounds, while veteran Jeev Milkha Singh -- at 53 the oldest player in the event -- shot 69-68 to be tied ninth at 5-under.

Khalin Joshi (70-71) at 1-under and Anirban Lahiri (72-70) at par were the other Indians to make the cut. Joshi was T-43 and Lahiri was T-62.

The Indians who missed, which fell at even par, were Rayhan Thomas (73-70), Veer Ahlawat (73-70), Honey Baisoya (72-72), SSP Chawrasia (74-70), Varun Chopra (72-74), Ajeetesh Sandhu (72-74), Gaganjeet Bhullar (77-72), S Chikkangappa (74-76), Jyoti Randhawa (79-74) and Yuvraj Sandhu (83-71).

American Peter Uihlein shot one of the best rounds of his life, a course record 10-under-par 61, to surge into the lead at the halfway stage.

His round, made up of an eagle, nine birdies and a bogey, was remarkably 10 shots better than his first round and saw him move to 10-under in the USD two million event.

He leads Belgium's Thomas Pieters and England's Robert Dinwiddie by one shot.

Pieters returned a 69, and Dinwiddie -- one of six players to make it through the 18-hole qualifier for this event -- carded a 66 on the Longcross course.

American Caleb Surratt is one shot behind the duo after carding a 66. England's Richard Bland is a stroke further behind, following a 69, along with Kochhar.

The tournament is the ninth event of the year on the Asian Tour and the fourth stop on The International Series.