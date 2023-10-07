Kochhar top Indian in Singapore at Tied 17th

Singapore, Oct 7 (PTI) Karandeep Kochhar carded one-under 71 in the second round to be placed tied 17th, the top among four other Indians who made the cut in International Series Singapore golf tournament here on Saturday.

Kochhar, who shot 68-71 in his first two rounds, had two birdies against one bogey as he lies 68th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit. He needs to get into top-60 to get a full card for next season.

Veer Ahlawat, who is a place above Kochhar in the Order of Merit, added a 71 to his rounds of 70-71 to be T-28, while Honey Baisoya (74-67-75) was T-59 and Viraj Madappa (70-71-76) was T-64.

The other Indians in fray Rashid Khan, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Kartik Sharma, S Chikkarangappa, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Shiv Kapur missed the cut.

David Puig (64-66-66) had built up a massive nine-shot lead over second placed Korean Jaewoong Eom (69-67-69), while Atiruj Winaicharoenchai of Thailand and Jack Thompson of Australia were tied for third at 10-under.

Andy Ogletree and Taichi Kho were among four players tied for fifth at nine-under.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, Puig, who has shown great potential since turning pro a little over a year ago, is seeking his first win on the Asian Tour and this could be his best chance.

Australian Thompson, this year's Qualifying School winner, is another one with a good look at the title. PTI Cor SSC SSC