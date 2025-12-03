Kohli, Gaikwad hundred lead India to 358/5 against SA in 2nd ODI

Raipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Star batter Virat Kohli scored his 53rd ODI hundred and Ruturaj Gaikwad notched his maiden ton in the format as India posted a strong 358 for five against South Africa in the second one-dayer here on Wednesday.

Kohli (102, 93 balls) and Gaikwad (105, 83b) added a record 195 runs for the third wicket as India recovered well from 62 for two.

It was Kohli’s second hundred in as many matches after going past the three digits in the first game at Ranchi on Sunday.

The third wicket stand was also India’s highest against South Africa for any wicket in ODIs.

South Africa’s struggles on an easy-paced pitch was deepened once pacer Nandre Burger had to walk off the field in his seventh over, owing to an ankle niggle.

Marco Jansen was SA’s most successful bowler (2/63) as he employed short-pitched balls to good effect.

KL Rahul (66 not out) gave a late boost to India’s innings with a well-measured second successive fifty in this series.

Brief scores: India 358/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 102, Ruturaj Gaikwad 105, KL Rahul 66 not out; Marco Jansen 2/63) PTI UNG ATK