Kohli, Konstas involved in heated exchange; debutant says Indian star accidently bumped into him

Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Virat Kohli and Australian youngster Sam Konstas were on Thursday involved in a physical altercation as tempers flared on the first day of the fourth Test here but the 19-year-old home debutant played down the incident, saying the Indian superstar accidently bumped into him.

Advertisment

The brief showdown took place after the completion of the 10th over of the Australian innings when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch.

Both players quickly turned around to glance at each other and engage in a heated exchange of words with Konstas' teammate Usman Khawaja stepping in to separate them. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two.

Speaking to reporters after stumps, Konstas said Kohli bumped into him and it wasn't deliberate.

Advertisment

"Virat Kohli accidentally bumped into me, that's cricket and can happen with tension," said the teenager.

"I think the emotions got to both of us," Konstas had told 'Channel 7' during the second session.

"I didn't quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket," he added.

Advertisment

Konstas, who was batting on 27 at the time, went on to hit Jasprit Bumrah for two boundaries and a six in the next over.

The teenager scored a stunning fifty on debut before Ravindra Jadeja trapped him leg before wicket.

Oz media says Kohli could face disciplinary action ================================ Konstas might have dismissed it as routine but former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting blamed Kohli for instigating the exchange. He went to the extent of saying that Kohli could face disciplinary action for it.

Advertisment

"Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," Ponting said on Channel 7 while watching the replay of the incident.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage.

"It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, wouldn't even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," Ponting added.

Advertisment

Match referee Andy Pycroft is certain to review the incident, according to a report in 'cricket.com.au'.

The ICC's Code of Conduct states that "any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire".

A Level 1 offence would likely mean a match fee fine.

Advertisment

However, Level 2 offences carry a penalty of three to four demerit points. Four demerit points would lead to a suspension of one Test. PTI APA PM BS APA APA