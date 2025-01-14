Kohli, Pant named among Delhi's Ranji probables but their participation remains in doubt

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant feature among Delhi's probables for the remainder of Ranji Trophy but their participation in the premier domestic red-ball tournament remains in doubt.

Former India veterans Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri are among many who want the current crop of players, especially the struggling Rohit Sharma and Kohli, to play red-ball cricket. Rohit's training with the Mumbai team on Tuesday piqued plenty of interest but it remains to be seen if he would make himself available for the next round of Ranji Trophy matches beginning January 23.

There has also been intense debate around Kohli returning to Ranji Trophy to regain red ball form alongside Rohit. Kohli last played in Ranji Trophy in 2012 while Pant featured in the event last in 2017-18.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) naming its star players in the list of probables is the norm but their inclusion in the final squad is subject to their availability.

"They were in the probables before the start of the season as well. But till now there is no clarity on whether they would be available for the next round," a DDCA official told PTI.

"Also, it doesn't make a lot of sense for them to play red ball cricket as India's next Test is only in June. It would be good for the Delhi team but I don't know how playing now will help Kohli and Pant when there is no Test cricket on the horizon," the official added.

While Rohit had rested himself from the final Test in Australia due to poor form, Kohli's struggles outside the off-stump worsened as his tally of being caught in the slips swelled to eight over the course of five Tests.

Besides Kohli, Pant and Harshit Rana, Delhi have named 38 probables for the remaining two games. Delhi play Saurashtra in Rajkot from January 23. PTI BS PDS PDS