Kohli returns home due to family emergency, Gaikwad ruled out of series

Centurion, Dec 22 (PTI) Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency but the senior batter will be back in time for the first Test against South Africa starting here next week.

Advertisment

Kohli had travelled to South Africa as part of the Indian squad for the two-Test series, which will begin at SuperSport Park on December 26.

"Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency. But he will be back before start of the first Test," a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

It is understood that Kohli had already taken permission from BCCI brass about his short leave.

Advertisment

"Virat had already left on Thursday and it was pre decided. Virat didn't take part in the three day intra squad match where India and India A players took part," the source added.

No one in BCCI however could confirm the nature of the emergency.

Kohli had missed out on a Test match during the last away series in South Africa due to a back injury.

Advertisment

He will be back in the Rainbow Nation on December 24 and will take part in the pre-match training.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the two-match series, which is a part of the World Test Championship cycle, after fracturing his finger.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture," the source added.

Gaikwad had injured his finger while trying to take a catch during the second ODI against South Africa earlier this week.

That Gaikwad was ruled out of the first Test was reported by PTI on Thursday but it wasn't confirmed if he had sustained a fracture. PTI KHS APA AH