Kohli, Rohit actively involved in planning: Kotak

Rajkot, Jan 13 (PTI) Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain actively involved in India's long-term ODI planning, including preparations for next year's World Cup, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Tuesday.

Kotak said the two batting superstars, who remain at the forefront of India’s batting firepower in the 50-overs format, are completely aligned with the team management, including head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"They definitely make plans. Now that they're playing only one format, they want India to win everywhere when they are there," Kotak told the media on the eve of India’s second ODI against New Zealand.

"With the amount of experience they have, they can share a lot of ideas with other players, and they do discuss. They discuss with Gautam the ODI format, the matches that we have and our plans for South Africa." "Most of the time I'm there and if I'm listening, they definitely share the experience and I always see them talking. Obviously, on social media, you see a lot of things which I try to avoid seeing. But (from) what I see, there are a lot of positives," Kotak added.

The equation between Kohli, Rohit and the new coaching setup has been under scrutiny in recent months, especially after India’s struggles in the Test format and the transition that saw both batters step away from red-ball cricket before last year’s England tour.

Kotak, meanwhile, said India would need a revision of their batting template for ODIs once the T20 World Cup ends in March, keeping in mind the new one-ball rule after the 34th over mark.

As per the change in playing conditions bowling teams have to pick any one of the two balls to continue bowling from overs 35-50.

"It's still a huge difference between in T20Is and ODIs. More or less every game is going over 300, particularly in India. We see more 300-plus scores and then (at times) you're chasing as well." "After (the) T20 World Cup, I think there'll definitely be more ODIs. We'll have to set up one template as to how we play after this new rule of (having) 34 overs only have one ball." Kotak said possessing all-round skills was the reason for Ayush Badoni’s maiden call-up to the national side when Washington Sundar was ruled out.

"He’s been performing and it’s (the) selectors who pick the team. If we had only five bowlers (in first ODI) and Washington got injured on fourth (or the) fifth over, then who would have bowled those overs?," Kotak said.

"Somebody should be able to bowl four-five or (even) three-four overs, whatever (the situation) requires. I think that would be the reason (for his selection) and he has scored runs (and) he can bowl. He's been performing in IPL also,” Kotak added.

Kotak did not read much into Badoni’s recent lack of returns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy — 16 runs and four wickets in five matches — and said he’s not the only option to pick from among all-rounders in the Indian side.

“Our boys, (the) amount of cricket they play, I don't think for any batter two (or) three innings would make any difference, and it shouldn’t,” he said.

"... because if you are scoring 300 plus or you are trying to chase 300 plus, people are going aggressive. They will have a couple of innings here and there. If we start worrying about that, then people will have to start playing defensive, which we can't afford." "The team (for second ODI) will be decided tonight (Tuesday). But all-rounder-wise, he is there (and) Nitish Reddy is in the team. We have two all-rounders and it’s not only him," he added.

The former Saurashtra batter dismissed concerns over Ravindra Jadeja’s form in ODI cricket and his future.

"I don't think I'm anyone to answer about any player's future but I'll still tell you that if you ask about Ravindra, he's fit (and) he's performing and for anyone, as long as they are performing and they are enjoying the game, any player would want to play and do well for India and do well for the team." PTI DDV APS APS