Virat Kohli, Phil Salt guide RCB to nine-wicket win against RR

Jaipur: Openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt slammed brisk half-centuries and shared a 92-run partnership to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nine-wicket win against hosts Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Salt smashed 65 off 33 deliveries, his highest score this season, while Kohli struck an unbeaten 62 (45 balls) as RCB overhaul RR's 173/4 with 15 balls to spare. One-down Devdutt Padikkal also scored an unbeaten 40 (28 balls) in the big win.

Earlier, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 75 off 47 deliveries, his second half-century of the season, and shared two fruitful partnerships with skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.

Jaiswal shared an opening-wicket stand of 49 with Samson (15) and a 56-run partnership with Parag (30) to lead RR's charge.

But it was not enough on the day as RR, clearly off-colour on the field with several dropped catches, lost the plot.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 173 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 75, Riyan Parag 30, Dhruv Jurel 35 not out).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 175 for 1 in 17.3 overs (Phil Salt 65, Virat Kohli 62 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 40 not out).