Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan day after retiring from test cricket

Mathura: Star India batter Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma visited spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan on Tuesday, a day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

A video of the couple seeking blessings from the saint was shared on social media by the disciples of the revered leader.

The clip featured a brief interaction between the couple and the spiritual leader, who asked Kohli if he was happy.

Kohli and Anuskha listened with rapt attention when Premanand ji emphasised the significance of inner reflection and the transformative power of chanting God's name with devotion to attain inner peace and spiritual liberation.

The couple spent over three hours at the Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram located near Varaha Ghat. Following his spiritual interaction, Kohli toured other initiatives run by the ashram and also visited the nearby ashram of Gaurangi Sharan Maharaj, the guru of Premanand Ji Maharaj, before returning.

This marked Kohli's third visit to the ashram ' his previous ones were on January 10 this year and on January 4, 2023.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, drawing the curtains on a stellar red-ball career. He represented India in 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.

Kohli led India to 40 wins in 68 Tests -- the most by any Indian skipper to date.