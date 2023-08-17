Koli''s second-half strike hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win over Indian Navy in Durand Cup

Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Ashley Koli's second-half header handed Jamshedpur FC their first win of the 132nd Durand Cup, as they beat Indian Navy football team by a solitary goal in Group B here on Thursday.

Koli found the all-important winner in the 70th minute of the game.

Mumbai City FC are sitting pretty at the top of the group with six points, while Jamshedpur and Mohammedan Sporting are on three points each.

Steven Dias made six changes to Jamshedpur's playing XI that went down 0-5 against Mumbai City FC in their previous match.

Koli and Sadhu Marandi showed great intent for the Red Miners right from the start, while the experienced PM Britto and Pintu Mahata were the main threats for Indian Navy upfront.

After a barren first half, the winner came in the 70th minute when Koli headed in from a corner.

Indian Army overcome injury time drama to beat Bodoland FC ============================================= In Kokrajhar, the Indian Army Football Team scored a injury time goal to beat Bodoland FC 2-1 in a Group F match.

While Samir (6th minute) and Suresh (90+4) scored for Indian Army, Bodoland found the net through Aidoo (90+11). PTI SSC SSC DDV