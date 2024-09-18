Kolkata 25K race on December 15

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) Indian and international athletes will vie for top honours in the upcoming Kolkata 25K race scheduled at the Red Road on December 15.

The Tata Steel World 25K, which is a World Athletic Gold Label race, will offer prize money of USD 142,214, said a media release.

During the 2023 edition, Daniel Simiu Ebenyo clocked 1:11.13 seconds to break the men's stand-alone World's Best time ever in the 25km distance.

The race also offers a platform for amateur runners to compete in various categories. Registration will commence on Thursday. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM