Kolkata 25K race on December 21

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) The 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata will be held on December 21 with former Indian men's football team skipper Bhaichung Bhutia set to be in attendance.

The World Athletics Gold Label Race will showcase some of the fastest Indian and international athletes alongside thousands of amateur runners on Kolkata's iconic Red Road.

Along with Bhutia, who is fondly known as the 'Sikkimese Sniper', Srabanti Chatterjee, one of Bengali cinema's most acclaimed actresses, will inspire citizens to take the first step towards active living.

"My connection with Kolkata has always been special. It was here, in the City of Joy, that my professional football journey began, providing me with countless memories and immense happiness during my playing days," Bhutia said.

"Today, we are celebrating the 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. It is a special to celebrate this bond and inspire the city and its people to become part of this movement," he added.

Registration for all categories, including 25K, 10K, Ananda Run (4.5km), and Senior Citizen Run and Champions with Disability (2.5km) will open on Friday and close on November 25th or until spots are filled, whichever comes first.

Registrations for the Virtual Run - 25km, Open 10km & Ananda Run (5km) will open on Friday and close on December 15th or until all spots are filled, whichever comes first.