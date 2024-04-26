Kolkata Knight Riders score 261/6 against Punjab Kings

Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders scored an imposing 261/6 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent into bat, KKR rode on a 138-run partnership between openers Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls).

The batters that followed the openers then consolidated the home team's position and took them to an imposing total, as the PBKS bowlers struggled to get their act right in the face of a sustained assault.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 261/6 in 20 overs (Philip Salt 75, Sunil Narine 71). PTI AH AH KHS