Kolkata Thunderbolts beat Kochi Blue Spikers

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Kolkata Thunderbolts came from behind to beat Kochi Blue Spikers 12-15 15-12 15-6 19-17 in the Prime Volleyball League here on Tuesday.

Pankaj Sharma was named the player-of-the-match.

Coming on the back of a win over Goa Guardians, Kochi came out hard with Hemanth making powerful serves.

Kolkata captain Ashwal Rai continued his role as the outside hitter and started making an impact again.

Pankaj showcased early on why he remains the biggest threat on the court as he tested Kochi's defence.

Kochi setter Byron Ketukaris passed all around his court to keep the Thunderbolts guessing. The defence from both teams was on top form, making it harder for attackers to find the gaps.

Abhishek's super serve delighted Kochi fans, but Erin dragged his shot wide off court, costing his side a super point.

Kochi did not help themselves with rising unforced errors. Kolkata's Pankaj and Ashwal continued to make dents on the opposition's court with consistent attacks.

Matin Takavar's presence added more depth to Kolkata's middle zone, and the match swung completely in the Thunderbolts' favour.

Kochi fought hard till the final whistle to make a way back, but a timely block from Matin sealed Kolkata's first win in the season.