Kolkata's 'Knight Rider' Allen blows away South Africa, takes NZ into final

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) A ruthless New Zealand rode on a record 33-ball century from 'local lad' Finn Allen to outclass South Africa by nine wickets and storm into the T20 World Cup final here Wednesday.

Allen, who will be turning up for Kolkata Knight Riders in another three weeks' time, smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes to finish an incredible chase of 170 in just 12.5 overs, leaving entire South African team dumbfounded.

The century, fastest ever across all editions of T20 World Cup, was an exhibition of brute masculinity that Eden Gardens has ever witnessed.

Plonking the front-foot, Allen practised range hitting like pro-golfers as the balls soared into the orbit and disappeared in thin air.

From 76 to 100, it took Allen five deliveries from Marco Jansen (0/53 in 2.5 overs), whose supposedly dream day turned into an absolute nightmare. The side led by Mitchell Santner never looked like losing the match as it first restricted the Proteas for a below-par 169 for 8, riding on a fine spin bowling performance from left-arm spinner Cole McConchie (2/9) and Rachin Ravindra (2/29).

KKR recruits do the job at home ground ========================= If South Africa saw some silver lining in Jansen's 30-ball-54, the two newly-recruited KKR openers Tim Seifert (58 off 33 balls) and Allen blew them to smithereens with a rollicking 117-run stand in just 9 overs.

This is Black Caps' second T20 World Cup summit clash after 2021 (in UAE).

If India beat England in Mumbai on Thursday, it will be the repeat fixture of last year's Champions Trophy final.

Between Allen and Seifert, the duo hit 13 boundaries and six sixes. The match as a contest was as good as over within the powerplay when 84 runs were scored -- 22 coming in the sixth over bowled by Corbin Bosch.

Allen completed his half-century off 19 balls. he took only 14 deliveries for his second fifty even as he took medical time out in between.

The Kolkata Knight Riders coach Abhishek Nayar would be all smiles on Wednesday night after what he saw was intent and statement in equal measure.

With dew setting in during the latter part of the South African innings, Allen and Seifert found the Eden track to be perfect for hitting through the line.

All Allen did was hit through the line as the ball came onto the bat nicely. He picked the length and just muscled it to all parts of the ground.

New Zeland spinners lay the foundation ========================= Earlier, spinners put on an impressive show before Jansen's brutal rearguard assault took South Africa to a decent 169 for 8.

On a track where run-scoring looked like slightly difficult proposition ip-front, off-spinner McConchie and Ravindra performed a proverbial 'chokeslam' on a star-studded Proteas top-order, which paid for its collective indiscretion.

Ultimately, it was left to Jansen (54 not out, 30 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (29 off 24 balls) to carry out a redemption act and give the bowling unit a semblance of a chance to fight in the second half of the match.

The duo added 73 runs for the sixth wicket after the Proteas were reduced to 77 for 5 at the halfway mark.

As the innings progressed, the dew factor came into play and suddenly the pitch where deliveries seemed to have gripped suddenly started skidding, making stroke-play easier than before.

Jansen, who is proving to be one of the best all-rounders playing the game currently, smashed as many as five sixes and most of them landed at least 10 -15 rows into the gallery in what seemed like a perfect union of power and timing.

The two sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the penultimate over would certainly boost the confidence of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

However by the time the match ended, Jansen's poor bowling and Allen's audacious hitting had wiped the smile of his face.