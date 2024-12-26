Konstas scores fifty as Australia reach 112/1 at lunch on day 1

Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Teenager Sam Konstas scored a quick-fire fifty on debut as Australia raced to 112 for 1 at lunch on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The 19-year-old debutant's 60 off 65 balls included six fours and two sixes, both coming off Jasprit Bumrah, rattling the Indian pace spearhead.

Konstas collected 16 runs off Bumrah's fourth over as he smashed two fours and a maximum. It was the first six the Indian pacer conceded in Test cricket in nearly four years.

However, Ravindra Jadeja put an end to Konstas' entertaining innings by trapping him leg before in the 20th over.

Advertisment

The series is levelled at 1-1.

Brief Scores: Australia 112 for 1 in 25 overs (Sam Konstas 60, Usman Khawaja 38 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 1/20). PTI APA BS BS