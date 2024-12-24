Konstas set to make Test debut at MCG, injury cloud over Travis Head

Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Teen batter Sam Konstas is set to make a dream debut at the MCG during the Boxing Day Test against India even as an injury cloud looms over prolific run-getter Travis Head, who suffered a quadriceps muscle strain during the third game at the Gabba.

Konstas, 19, will become the 468th Australian men's Test cricketer to don the Baggy Green during the fourth Border-Gavaskar game on December 26 after selector Tony Dodemaide informed him about his inclusion during training at the MCG here on Tuesday morning.

Konstas will become the youngest Test debutant for Australia since 18-year-old Pat Cummins broke into the squad in 2011.

"We wanted clarity for our batting unit before the team meeting," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said ahead of the fourth Test with the series locked at 1-1.

Dodemaide informing Konstas about his inclusion was a departure from protocol as traditionally, it's the Australian skipper who confirms the playing XI on match eve or on the morning of the match.

"It's (breaking the news) something we don't usually do because haven't had too many moving parts, but we thought we'd get that out of the way so everyone knows that he's in the team," said McDonald.

"He (Konstas) has been very similar to what I've seen on the outside within (the team) -- composed, relaxed, knows his game. And what he's shown is an array of shots, the ability to put pressure back on to opponents and he gets his opportunity," he added.

Konstas replaces Nathan McSweeney in the side after the opener was dropped because of a string of poor scores in the three Tests so far.

However, McDonald said, Head, one of the in-form batters having scored two centuries so far in the series, had a "a small strain to the quad" picked up during the last day of the third Test at the Gabba.

The 'player of the match' in the last two Tests faced only throw-downs from assistant coach Brad Hodge rather than his fast-bowling teammates at the nets on Tuasday.

"I thought he looked good with the bat in his hands so obviously the skills are in good order. It will just be what risk is associated with that," said McDonald.

"But no concerns from my end, he's been able to do his running so I think he'll be functional come game time." The coach did not speculate on who could fill the spot in the middle-order if Head fails to prove his fitness. The uncapped pair of Josh Inglis and Beau Webster are the stand-byes in the squad.

However, pacer Scott Boland has been all-but confirmed to replace Josh Hazlewood, who is nursing a calf strain.

McDonald said with temperatures expected to soar to over 40 degrees during the Boxing Day Test, the pitch could end up being more batter-friendly.

"I think this wicket might offer the batters a little bit more in terms of the surface as the game draws on. If we didn't pick Scotty (Boland) here -- and I know I'm not allowed to declare the team because that's Pat's (Cummins) job tomorrow -- but I don't think I'm coming to the ground Boxing Day if Scotty's not in the eleven.

"We've got great depth in our bowling, and (all-rounder) Mitch Marsh is fully fit and able to bowl. But he (Boland) is ready to go and I think he'll play a role in this Test match with the ball more so than the previous ones." PTI KHS AM PM AM PM PM