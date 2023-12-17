Kothari clinches maiden Senior National Snooker title

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) Sourav Kothari of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) won his maiden Senior National 15-Red snooker title, beating Paras Gupta of Uttar Pradesh 6-2 in the final here on Sunday.

Kothari beat Md Hussain Khan (RSPB) 5-0 in the semifinals and prevailed over Gupta 58-46, 72-34, 0-64, 59-25, 61-54, 21-57, 64-8, 64-25 in the final.

He had defeated his PSPB colleague Advani in the round-of-32.

Kothari is a former national billiards champion, and last month finished runner-up to Advani in the IBSF world billiards final in Doha. PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK