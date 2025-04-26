Kotwani, Habib in main draw of CCI Billiards

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Hitesh Kotwani showed great touch to effortlessly get the better of Vivek Narayan and qualify for the main draw of the CCI Billiards Classic here on Saturday.

At the Wilson Jones Billiards hall, Kotwani came up with significant breaks of 80, 55 and 52 in the second round of qualifying to win 430-266.

In another second-round qualifying match, veteran Tamil Nadu challenger Rafat Habib prevailed over Shubham Randhe 248-210.

Habib's efforts of 73 and 63 saw him keep ahead of Randhe, who put up a strong fight and managed a break of 66.

Nikhil Ghadge managed to beat a spirited Piroze Patel, snatching a 192-153 win to also confirm a berth in the main draw.

Results (qualifying draw - Round 2) Nikhil Ghadge beat Dr. Piroze Patel 192-153, Hitesh Kotwani beat Vivek Narayan 430 (80,55,52)-266, Rafat Habib beat Shubham Randhe 348(73,63)-210 (66).