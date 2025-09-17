KPMG to solicit view of ISL clubs in preparation of tender documents for AIFF''s commercial rights

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) has informed all 13 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs that their views will be solicited by consultancy firm KMPG while preparing tender documents for the rights to monetise the national body's commercial properties.

On Monday, the AIFF had announced the selection of KPMG India Services LLP as the consulting firm to manage the process of monetising the national federation's commercial rights.

The AIFF's move came after the clubs sought representation in the commercial right tender process in a September 8 letter.

"... for the preparation of deed documents and related requirements, certain inputs are required concerning Indian football, particularly from stakeholders like you, the club owners," the AIFF said in a letter, according to a club owner.

"Being a participating club in the top tier league, the team from KPMG will reach out to you shortly to schedule a one-on-one meeting either in person or virtually, at a mutually convenient time. Your inputs will be valuable in formulating the (bid) process." According to a reliable AIFF source, the idea is to take inputs from the stakeholders as they have invested huge amount of money in the last 10 years.

"Before the structuring of the tender, we thought it would be ideal to take inputs from the stakeholders. All the club owners, they have invested in the last 10 years," the source told PTI.

"Their inputs are important to plan Indian football for the next 15 years. Also, KPMG can meet FSDL separately to understand how they have done in the last 15 years. KPMG will thereafter collectively meet all the club owners." KPMG is likely to start meeting with the CEO of each of the clubs from Thursday, and may take around seven days to take inputs from all of them. The meetings can be physical or virtual.

After that, the KPMG will meet representatives of AIFF's current commercial partners and ISL organisers FSDL, it is learnt.

At the end, there will be a physical meeting of KPMG with the owners of the ISL clubs.

The AIFF is hoping to issue the tender on October 1.

During a hearing before the Supreme Court last month in a pending case, the AIFF and FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited) submitted a consensual resolution to conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender (or equivalent process) for selection of a commercial partner to conduct the ISL in line with global best practices.

The AIFF and the FSDL agreed that the process will be concluded by October 15, 2025, thereby providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders.

Subject to the consent of the AFC, the ISL season can thereafter commence in December, they had told the court.

On the instructions of the Supreme Court, the AIFF had formed a three-member committee headed by former SC judge Justice L Nageswara Rao to oversee the entire tender process for selecting its new commercial partner.

The other two officials of the committee are Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Audit and Compliance Committee member Kesavaran Murugasu and AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

Crisis surfaced in Indian football after FSDL put the 2025-26 ISL season "on hold" on July 11 due to the uncertainty over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation, prompting at least three clubs to either pause first-team operations or suspend player and staff salaries.

The current MRA expires in December this year.