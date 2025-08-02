Kranti Goud, Shree Charani must be given time as players, says Punam Raut

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Young players Kranti Goud and Shree Charani must be given time and the team management and selectors should also keep faith in their skills as they are the future of the Indian women’s team, says Punam Raut.

Both Goud and Charani made their mark on the recent tour of England in which the Indian Women’s team clinched victories in the T20I and ODI series.

India will be hosting the Women’s ODI World Cup later this year.

“Youngsters like Kranti and Charani are the future, but they need time and faith,” Raut told PTI Videos in an interview.

“This is just the beginning for them. The experience they have gained in England will count in the upcoming matches.” Charani claimed 10 wickets in the T20I series which India won 3-2 while Goud claimed six wickets in the series-deciding third and final ODI to give her side a 2-1 triumph.

Raut said the exposure provided to young Indian players by the Women’s Premier League has also made its impact.

“The way WPL has been going on for 2–3 years, a lot of emerging cricketers are coming up. The exposure they have got from playing with foreign cricketers has really helped (and) that experience has added up. We saw the result of that,” she said.

Raut, however, called for both the players to be given time and a long rope.

“(But) this is just the beginning. I want the captain and coaches to have faith in them,” she said.

“They might not perform well in the upcoming matches. It can happen, especially with the World Cup coming up in different conditions. But you should believe in them and give them time to move forward.” Raut also praised India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for getting a match-winning century in the third ODI.

“It’s a positive thing because she is the captain. And when the captain is in form, then he gets a different confidence. Such performances relax the captain and give her space to think and plan for the team,” Raut said.

Raut said India will have to maintain the momentum. “When you play at an international level, the whole world watches you. Other teams are watching and preparing too. The upcoming competitions will be tougher. On the World Cup stage, everyone comes prepared,” she said.

While she aims to make her comeback, Raut also wants to become a coach.

“As long as I am fit, I will always want to come back for India. I’m really looking forward to this season,” she said.

“I would like to go into coaching after cricket. I’m already working in that way. I try to share my experiences with youngsters — the challenges I’ve faced and how I’ve overcome them,” she said. PTI HN DDV