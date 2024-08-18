Krawczynska ousts Mannat Brar in semifinals of R&A Girls Amateur Championship

Alwoodley (UK), Aug 18 (PTI) Mannat Brar, the first Indian to reach the semifinals of the R&A Girls Amateur Championship, lost in the last four stage, going down 3&2 to Poland’s Matylda Krawczynska.

Despite the result, Mannat, the top ranked amateur in Indian Golf Union’s Merit list, achieved a new high by becoming the first Indian to reach this far in the event that had a 144-player field.

Sweden enjoyed double delight in finals of the competition winning both boys’ and girls’ titles.

In the girls’ final, Havanna Torstensson beat Mannat’s semifinal conqueror, Krawczynska.

Torstensson surged to an 8&7 triumph over Krawczynska in the 36-hole final at Alwoodley to win the 95th staging of the event.

In the boys’ section at nearby Moortown, Viggo Olsson Mork came back from five down after 12 holes to defeat Scott Woltering of the Netherlands 4&3.

In the girls’ semifinals, the Indian, despite a bogey, got an advantage early as Krawczynska began in a shaky manner.

Krawczynska endured a nervy opening and made a double bogey in the first, losing the hole even though Mannat bogeyed.

The 18-year-old Pole, who has won three successive Polish Junior Amateur Championships, took the second but lost the third and was still trailing.

Then a birdie in the sixth levelled the match. When Mannat bogeyed the seventh hole, the Pole was in the lead for the first time.

On the eighth, the Indian birdied but Krawczynska rolled in a putt of 20-foot on for a spectacular eagle and then made birdies at the 10th and the 11th to forge a commanding three-hole advantage.

Mannat lost the 13th with a bogey and trailed by four and despite losing the 14th, Krawczynska won the match 3-2 and became the first Pole to enter the final.

The Indian fought well and continued to chip away valiantly but Krawczynska kept her rival away with a fine display and closed out a keenly-fought tussle on the 16th green.

Torstensson, aiming to become the third Swedish champion after Maria Hjorth in 1991 and Anna Nordqvist in 2005, booked her final berth with a polished 4&3 victory over Kylee Choi of the USA. PTI Corr UNG 7/21/2024