Kriti, Iyer and Muthe continue winning streak in All India Chess Masters

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) WCM Kriti Patel, ACM Arvind Iyer and Dhruv Muthe continued their respective winning streaks in the third round of the All India Chess Masters Mumbai FIDE Classical Tournament here on Monday.

Playing with black pieces, Kriti got the better of Anvay Patil while Iyer defeated Mediansh Poojary to record his third successive victory.

Muthe also registered his third straight win as he defeated Murli R and remained on the top position in the standings.

Results top-10 round 3: Aditya Kumar 2 lost to IM Aaryan Varshney 3; Mediansh Poojary lost to ACM Arvind Iyer 3; Om Gada 3 beat Vinod Chatruvedi 2; Shorya Lakshayjeet 2 lost to AFM Sahil Chogle 3; Samvid Pasbola 2 lost to Vedant Gogri 3; Aryan Kumar 2.5 drew with Apurv Deshmukh 2.5; Anvay Patil 2 lost to WCM Kirti Patel 3; Murli R. 2 lost to Dhruv Muthe 3; Amit Naik 3 beat Manya Balani 2; Reya Banker 3 beat Tvesha Jain 2. PTI DDV APA APA