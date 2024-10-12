Kriti records second win in All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Woman Candidate Master Kriti Patel recorded a second win to consolidate her position in the second round of the All India FIDE Rating Open Chess tournament, here on Saturday.

Kirti defeated Devanh Nisar in 54 moves as she played from white pieces with the Albin Counter Gambit opening and won an early pawn.

Kriti maintained the advantage and exploited the situation and and when Devansh defended well, she was in control. She finally went for the kill and checkmated Devansh on the 54th move to seal the win.

International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2 points) from Kolhapur, playing with white, scored another impressive win defeating Kirti Suryarao (1 point) of Thane in another second round match.

Arena International Master Saikat Nath (2 points) defeated Pragnay Singh (1 point) on the eighth board with black pieces.

Results – Top 10: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2) beat Kirti Suryarao (1) 1-0; Karan Dassani (1) lost to Atharv Soni (2) 0-1; Yash Watarkar (2) beat Medhansh Poojary (1) 1-0; Naval Vora (1) lost to Sanjeev Mishra (2) 0-1; Arnav Kherdekar (2) beat Vihan Pandey (1) 1-0; AIM Samarth Patodekar (2) beat Saurabh Kulkarni (1) 1-0; Kriti Patel (2) beat Devansh Nisar (1) 1-0; Pragnay Singh (1) lost to AIM Saikat Nath (2) 1-0; Yash Kapadi (2) beat Mukul Rane (1) 1-0; Neev Bafna (1) lost to Om Gada (2) 0-1.