Krunal and Suyash haven't punched above weight, they are capable: Bobat

New Delhi: A big part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's success this season has been the performance of under-rated spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma but their director of cricket Mo Bobat doesn't think the two are punching above their weight.

Both Krunal and Suyash have managed to stem the flow of runs in the middle overs, complimenting a strong batting unit. While Krunal has bagged 13 wickets, Suyash has kept his economy rate under eight runs per over in the nine games he has been a part of.

Both of them played a major role in RCB's win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday night. Krunal was the all-round performer as he recorded his first IPL fifty since 2016.

On paper, the RCB spin department doesn't look formidable but it has certainly done the job.

"If you look at the performances of Krunal and Suyash, I wouldn't describe them as punching above their weight whatsoever. They're doing what they're capable of," said Bobat following the six-wicket win.

"And actually, I hope they're going to get better. Suyash is still young. He's 21 years old. He's going to get a good run of games this season. He's going to keep improving.

"Today was one of his better bowling performances, so he's getting better game after game. So, I definitely don't think he's punching above his weight. He's got a lot more to go." Krunal is reaping the benefits of a change in action and putting more revolutions on the ball.

"Krunal's got a reputation for a reason. He's been a fantastic spin bowler in the IPL for a long time. He's typically been someone that's been quite miserly.

"He hasn't given many runs away with his economy rate. But actually, it's been good seeing him bowl even more bravely this year and taking more wickets," said Bobat.

The director of cricket added that it was a conscious effort to add players of Krunal's pedigree at the mega auction last year.

"I spoke to him at the half-time interval and he was passionately talking about how some of our fielding positions could have been better. He's got so much to offer tactically. And then he went out and did the business with the bat as well.

"So, in the recruitment, we wanted to add players of that ilk, of that experience, guys who can stand up under pressure. And it was great to see Krunal do that today, particularly with Virat guiding us through," he said.

Virat Kohli struck his sixth 50-plus score in 10 innings this season to anchor the chase for the away team.