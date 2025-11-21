KSCA election to be held on December 7, contestants welcome court''s order

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the electoral officer to conduct the much-delayed elections to various posts of the Karnataka State Cricket Association on December 7, and contestants of Team Game Changers-led by Venkatesh Prasad welcomed the order.

The election was originally scheduled to be held on November 30, but the KSCA electoral officer had postponed it until December 30 because of non-clarity among participants with regard to the 9-year-clause.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order this day, quashing the letter issued by the electoral officer on November 17 in relation to the postponement of the polls.

Justice Govindaraj also requested former state HC judge Justice Subhash B Adi to oversee the election process.

In a categorical direction, Justice Govindraj stated: “The Electoral Office is directed to conduct the elections as per existing bye-laws of KSCA and complete the elections as per the following calendar of events without being influenced by any interpretation sought to be given to the bye-laws under the supervision of Shri Justice Subash B.” Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the former treasurer of KSCA and a candidate for the secretary’s post, welcomed the court’s decision.

“The Hon’ble Court’s verdict has established my eligibility (to contest) unequivocally, and the Electoral Officer is now bound to implement this ruling,” said Mruthyunjaya.

The scrutiny of the nominations will now be held on November 24 between 11 am and 4 pm, and the list of candidates will also be announced on the same day.

Welcoming the development, KN Shanth Kumar, Director of Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd and a candidate for the post of KSCA president, said: “Each of us, the office bearers, candidates here plus our committee members have varied experience and expertise and abilities. And I hope to bring out the best in them to work as a team and take Karnataka cricket forward in every aspect.” PTI UNG TAP