KSLTA braces for big tennis season with Billie Jean King Cup, Bengaluru Open, ITF W100

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association secretary Maheshwar Rao on Wednesday announced a spectacular tennis season, beginning with next month’s Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs followed by next year’s Bengaluru Open and the ITF W100 tournament.

The Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs will be held between November 14 and 16, while the Bengaluru Open, an ATP 125 event, has been slotted in between January 5 and 11, 2026.

The Bengaluru Open offers a total prize purse of USD 200,000 besides 125 ATP ranking points for the winners.

“Hosting the Billie Jean King Cup, the Bengaluru Open, and the ITF W100 showcases our city’s ability to bring together world-class talent and passionate fans.

“We look forward to seeing Bengaluru turn out in full strength to support Team India and celebrate this festival of tennis,” said Maheshwar Rao in a press meet here.

The teams will start to arrive for the Billie Jean King Cup from the first week of November as Slovenia will land on 7th and the Netherlands will touch base in the city on the 9th .

Team India comprises Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Prarthana Thombare and Riya Bhatia while Slovenia’s team includes Tamara Zidansek, Kaja Juvan, Dalila Jakupovic, and Nika Radisic.

Meanwhile, the Dutch side will feature Suzan Lamens, Arantxa Rus, Anouk Koevermans, and Demi Schuurs.

Priyank M Kharge, Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka & Senior Vice President, KSLTA said, “These are exciting times for tennis in Karnataka. Very few cities have the opportunity to host events of this scale, and it’s a special moment for Bengaluru to welcome some of the world’s best players.” PTI UNG KHS