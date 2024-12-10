KSLTA mourns former prez SM Krishna's demise, says he put state tennis body on global map

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on Tuesday mourned the loss of its former president SM Krishna, saying that he put the state body on the "global tennis map".

The former chief minister of the state passed away here at the age of 92.

Krishna, also a former external affairs minister and the former governor of Maharashtra, passed away at his home here in the intervening night of December 9 and 10.

The state tennis governing body hailed Krishna's role in its growth, who remained its president from 1999 till 2020.

R Ashoka, the incumbent KSLTA president and also the leader of the opposition of the Karnataka legislative assembly said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Shri SM Krishna. On behalf of the KSLTA and all tennis fans in the state, I extend my deepest condolences to Shri SM Krishna's family at this difficult time.

"Shri Krishna took tennis to great heights in the state and put the KSLTA on the global tennis map. His passing is a huge loss for the tennis fraternity," he added.

Under the association's 'Vision 2000' program, Krishna worked with other officials at KSLTA to bring about significant reforms.

"At the turn of the new millennium, the KSLTA got a facelift with new courts, upgraded spectator ramps, locker rooms, health club and a new clubhouse matching international standards," KSLTA said in the release.

"Soon, Bangalore became the hub of international tennis. Krishna was instrumental in getting a clutch of international events — the Legends Tour, World Doubles Championships and WTA tournaments that brought American stars Venus and Serena Williams to the facility in Cubbon Park," the KSLTA release added.

KSLTA said under Krishna's leadership, it was also able to organise the game in other districts of the state.

"Under his leadership KSLTA was able to take international tennis to other districts, starting with Gulbarga in 2002,” it said. "It moved on to Tumkur, Davanagere, Chikkamagalur, Dharwad. The state association is now capable of hosting international tennis tournaments in 12 districts across Karnataka," it added. PTI DDV SSC SSC