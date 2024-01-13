'Kuchh toh log kahenge': Yuvraj sees nothing wrong in Kohli, Rohit returning to T20I fold

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) World Cup-winning India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sees nothing wrong in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to T20 fold after a 14-month hiatus with an eye on the upcoming World Cup.

The duo was named in the ongoing three-match T20 series against Afghanistan, India's last international assignment before the World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Their inclusion began a debate if it was a progressive step.

Yuvraj was not impressed with the hullabaloo around the move and dismissed it by uttering the lyrics of famous Kishore Kumar-song: "Kuchh toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna." His response thus underscored the importance of disregarding critics and staying focused on the task at hand.

"It's because they play all the three formats, they are back after 14 months. You have to manage your workload if you play the three formats. It's a question for the selectors." Rohit is a great captain =============== Yuvraj hailed Rohit as the leader of the Indian team.

"I can say Rohit has been a great captain he's got five IPL trophies, he took us to the (World Cup) final. He has been one of our great captains of IPL and India. We have to manage his workload." Asked whether Rohit or Hardik Pandya should be named as the captain in the T20 World Cup, he said: "I don't know what's the situation with Hardik's fitness at the moment. That is selectors' call." Pandya is all set to captain the five-time IPL winning captain Rohit at Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season.

On any potential ego clash, Yuvraj said: "When players play together these things happen. If they have an issue they should definitely sit and talk about it." "Rohit has always been very instrumental in getting the best out of Hardik whenever he has played for Mumbai Indians, especially in terms of his bowling to manage his workload.

"Hardik has always been always good with the bat at death. Batting at 4 for Gujarat, he batted like a batter." "They should definitely talk about it. I don't see an issue there," he said about the situation when Rohit is back leading Team India.

"Whenever you are playing for your country, your priority is to put everything aside and give your 100 percent in the park.

"They both are professionals, if they have any issue they will put it aside and give 100 percent for the country." Regrets ===== Having played a key role in India's T20I and ODI World Cup triumphs, Yuvraj has little regrets as a cricketer.

But the former left-hander still rues that he could have played "more than 40 Tests".

"The only regret is that I could have played more Tests. I played 40 Tests and I was 12th man for 45 Tests.

"It was an era where Virender Sehwag, who was a middle-order batter, and he had to open. There was Dada (Sourav Ganguly) who was the captain, then (VVS) Laxman, (Rahul) Dravid, Sachin (Tendulkar).

"It was very tough to get in. But I always gave my 100 percent as a team man, that's more important for me.

On whether he could have become a captain, he said: "It is something of a very big honour. Now you see sometimes, 2-3 captains then you like. But you have to accept it." "We have three teams now. In those days, we didn't have those opportunities. Dada, then Mahi was a very good captain.

"Whoever is destined to become captain becomes captain. It's all destiny. No regrets," he concluded. PTI TAP AT AT