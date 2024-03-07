Advertisment
Sports

Kuldeep, Ashwin combine to bowl out England for 218

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
India's bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking five wickets during the first day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala

India's bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking five wickets during the first day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala

Dharamsala: Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed five wickets, and 100th Test man Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out England for a woeful 218 in their first innings on Day 1 of the fifth Test here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Kuldeep (5/72) and Ashwin (4/51) ran through the England batting line-up as the visitors lost eight wickets for 118 runs across post-lunch and post-tea sessions.

Opener Zak Crawley (79, 108 balls) offered lone resistance for England.

There were two partnerships in the middle-order -- 37 between Crawley and Joe Root for third wicket and 38 between Root and 100-Test-man Jonny Bairstow for the fourth wicket -- but they were not sufficient for the visitors.

There was a point in England innings when they lost five wickets for mere eight runs as Kuldeep, Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja got into the act.

Brief scores: England: 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51).

Kuldeep Yadav Ravichandran Ashwin Dharamshala Test Cricket India vs England
Advertisment
Subscribe