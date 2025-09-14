Kuldeep, Axar restrict Pakistan to 127/9 in high-voltage Asia Cup match

Dubai: Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) helped India restrict Pakistan for a paltry 127 for 9 in their Group A tie of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

India began with Hardik Pandya dismissing Saim Ayub on the first legitimate delivery of the game and Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mohammad Haris next to leave Pakistan tottering at 6 for 2.

Spinners Kuldeep (4-0-18-3) and Patel (4-0-18-2) then stifled Pakistan middle order with regular strikes and tight bowling lines.

Sahibzada Farhan scored a valiant 40 (44 balls, 1x4s, 3x6s) but the rest of the Pakistani batters cut a sorry figure on a docile track here.

Shaheen Afridi hit a crucial 16-ball 33 not out towards the end to take Pakistan past 100-run mark.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 127 for 9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Shaheen Afridi 33 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Axar Patel 2/18) vs India.