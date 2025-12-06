Kuldeep, Prasidh help India bowl South Africa out for 270 in 3rd ODI

Visakhapatnam: Kuldeep Yadav (4/41) and Prasidh Krishna (4/66) shared eight wickets between them as India bowled out South Africa for 270 despite Quinton de Kock scoring 106 in the third ODI here on Saturday.

De Kock made a fluent 89-ball 106 with eight fours and six sixes while skipper Temba Bavuma made 48 (67 balls, 5 fours) but none of the other Proteas batters could make an impact.

Prasidh struck twice in the 29th over to remove Matthew Breetzke (24) and Aiden Markram while Kuldeep was far too good for the rest of the visiting line-up as he ran through the tail.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 270 all out in 47.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 106, Temba Bavuma 48; Prasidh Krishna 4/66, Kuldeep Yadav 4/41).