Kuldeep Yadav hits the nets ahead of England ODIs, Champions Trophy 2025

New Delhi: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has hit the nets in his bid to make a comeback to the Indian team ahead of the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy next month.

Advertisment

Kuldeep, who sustained a groin injury during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru last year, shared a 45-second video of himself bowling in the nets on Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "Locked in." India host England for a white ball tour ahead of the all-important Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three T20s and as many ODIs.

While Kuldeep has not been named in the T20 squad, he is expected to undergo a fitness test and match simulation in the coming days to prove his readiness for the ODI series and Champions Trophy, the squads for which are yet to be announced.

The ODI series against England begins on January 22 while India's opening match in the Champions Trophy is slated for February 20.

Advertisment

In case Kuldeep fails to make it, one among Ravi Bishnoi or Varun Chakravarthy is expected to be picked for the Champions Trophy.