Kuldeep Yadav's fifer help India reduce England to 194/8 at tea

NewsDrum Desk
India's bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's batter Zak Crawley during the first day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala

Dharamsala: Kuldeep Yadav’s five-wicket haul helped India reduce England to 194 for eight at tea on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test here on Thursday.

England started the post-lunch session at 100 for two but lost six wickets for just 94 runs as Indian spinners, led by Kuldeep (5/72), ran through their batting unit.

Opener Zak Crawley (79, 108 balls) offered lone resistance for England.

There were two middling partnerships -– 37 between Crawley and Joe Root (26) for the third wicket and 38 between Root and 100-Test-man Jonny Bairstow (29) for the fourth wicket –- but they were not sufficient for the visitors.

In fact, the tourists lost the last five wickets for a mere eight runs as R Ashwin, who is playing his 100th Test, and Ravindra Jadeja too got into the act.

Brief scores: England: 194 for 8 in 55 overs (Zak Crawley 79, Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 2/39) vs India.

