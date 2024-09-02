Kumar Nitesh wins gold; Thulasimathi, Manisha shine with silver and bronze at Paralympics

Paris, Sep 2 (PTI) Kumar Nitesh secured his first Paralympic gold in men's singles SL3, while Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass clinched silver and bronze in women's singles SU5, respectively, marking a historic performance by Indian shuttlers here on Monday.

Nitesh, 29, who lost his left leg in a train accident in 2009, showed remarkable resilience and tactical brilliance in his 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 victory over Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a gripping final, delivering India's first gold of the event.

"I still don't feel it," Nitesh, a fan of Virat Kohli, said after the 80-minute match.

"Maybe, when I go to the podium and the national anthem is played, it will sink in." In the women's singles SU5 category, 22-year-old Thulasimathi, born with a congenital deformity in her left hand, fought hard but lost 17-21, 10-21 to China's defending champion Yang Qiuxia, taking home the silver.

"I am happy with the silver but a bit disappointed that I couldn't give my best," she said.

"I made a lot of mistakes. I should have taken the first set. I lost 1-2 points due to drift and then a few unforced errors, which gave her the lead." Meanwhile, 19-year-old Manisha, who was born with Erb's Palsy affecting her right arm, secured the bronze by defeating Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8.

"I am very happy. I am on cloud nine," said Manisha.

"I was really disappointed yesterday. I couldn't get over it. Since I woke up today, I was still thinking about the match. I was angry for making some errors yesterday, so I poured all that anger on the court today. But this is not enough for me; I will work hard for the next four years to change the colour of the medal." The SU5 category is for athletes with upper limb impairments, which could affect the playing or non-playing hand.

Nitesh's Journey: From Bedridden to Paralympic Podium ==================================== Competing in the SL3 category, reserved for players with severe lower limb disabilities, Nitesh's journey to gold has been extraordinary. At 15, he lost his left leg in a train accident in Visakhapatnam in 2009. However, this devastating event couldn't crush his spirit.

His victory on Monday not only marked a personal triumph but also ensured that India retained the SL3 gold, which Pramod Bhagat won three years ago when badminton made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

The journey from being bedridden after his accident to standing atop the Paralympic podium is a story marked by an indomitable spirit that drew inspiration from some of the most unlikely places.

He discovered his love for badminton during his stint at the IIT-Mandi. Inspired by the humility of fellow para shuttler Pramod Bhagat and the relentless dedication of star cricketer Kohli, Nitesh began to rebuild his life.

"Pramod bhaiya has been an inspiration. Not just because of how skilful and experienced he is, but also because of how humble he is as a human being," he said.

"I also admire Virat Kohli because the way he has converted himself into a fit athlete -- like how he used to be before 2013 -- and how he is now so fit and so disciplined.

Nitesh, the son of a navy officer, had once dreamed of following in his father's footsteps and joining the defense forces. However, the accident shattered those dreams.

It was a visit to the Artificial Limbs Centre in Pune, where he witnessed war veterans pushing their limits despite their injuries, that reignited his determination to overcome his own challenges.

The Haryana shuttler made his para-badminton debut at the 2016 Nationals in Faridabad, where he won a bronze. His rise continued on the global stage as well, with three medals, including a silver in singles, at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Thulasimathi's journey of resilience ========================= Thulasimathi was born with a congenital deformity that left her without a thumb on her left hand. She faced numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hand and arm along with thinning of muscle mass.

Her challenges were further compounded by a severe injury from an accident that limited the mobility of her left hand, affecting its extension and flexion.

Despite her disability, Thulasimathi's athletic journey began at age five, and by seven, she was fully immersed in badminton.

Her passion for the sport grew, supported by her father, D. Murugesan, who trained her for five years. It was under his guidance that she was introduced to para sports, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

A significant achievement in Thulasimathi's career occurred when she and Manasi Joshi won the women's doubles SL3-SU5 category at the Canada Para Badminton International 2023 in Ottawa.

She also won three medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games, including gold in the women’s singles.

Earlier in the day, there was heartbreak for second seeds Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithua Sre Sumathy Sivan, who lost 17-21, 12-21 to the Indonesian pair Subhan and Rina Marlina in the mixed doubles SH6 bronze medal play-off. PTI ATK AH AH