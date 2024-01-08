Kumar Suraj scores fine hundred but Saurashtra get three points

Rajkot, Jan 8 (PTI) Kumar Suraj scored a fine hundred for Jharkhand but Saurashtra walked away with three points in their drawn Ranji Trophy Group A game here on Monday.

Resuming day four at 140 for two, Jharkhand reached 306 for three at tea time when players of both teams decided to shake hands.

Jharkhand were dismissed for 142 on the opening day before Saurashtra amassed 578 for four to take a massive first innings lead.

Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 243 off 356 balls stood out in Saurashtra's innings. Prerak Mankad also scored 104 not out off 176 balls.

On day four, Suraj (113 not out off 261 balls) reached the three-figure mark with a six after opener Kumar Deobrat (91 off 169) could not get a hundred.

Suraj stitched an unbeaten 123-run stand with Virat Singh (51 not out off 153 balls).

In Lahli, no play was possible on day four in the game between Haryana and Rajasthan.

Only 42 overs were bowled in the game in which Haryana struggled to 100 for six. Bad light played spoilsport through the game.

Brief Scores: At Rajkot: Jharkhand 142 in 49 overs and 306/3 in 109 overs (Kumar Deobrat 91, Kumar Suraj 113 not out; Prerak Mankad 2/27) vs Saurashtra 578/4 decl in 156 overs. Match drawn.

At Nagpur: Services 241 and 155 all out vs Vidarbha 219 and 178/3 in 56.3 overs (Sanjay Raghunath 84 not out). Vidarbha win by seven wickets.

At Rohtak: Haryana 100/6 in 52 overs. Match drawn. PTI BS PDS PDS