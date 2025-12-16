Kumble, Srinath, Joshi, Bharadwaj in KSCA Cricket Advisory Committee

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) Former India stars Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Sunil Joshi and Vijay Bharadwaj have been drafted into the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) formed by the KSCA to improve the standards of the sport across the state.

Experienced administrator Jayshree Doraiswamy too is part of the CAC. In its first meeting, the CAC recommended a slew of changes to the existing coaching and selection panels for various state teams. "In its first meeting, the Cricket Advisory Committee made recommendations for the Selection Panels for the ongoing season. These recommendations have been duly approved by the Managing Committee," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the newly-appointed official spokesperson of KSCA. It's one of the steps that was promised by the newly-appointed KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad to bring in quality and transparency in running the state cricket body.

As per the changes that came to effect from Tuesday, former batter Amit Verma has taken over as the chairman of selectors of the state senior and Under-23 teams. His co-panelists are S Prakash, Tejpal Kothari and Sunil Raju. Former Karnataka batters Ganesh Satish and Deepak Chougule replaced Somashekhar Siruguppi and SR Deepu as U23 coaches. The junior men (U19, U16 and U14) selection panel too has been reconstituted with GK Anil Kumar, C Raghavendra, GN Umesh and DS Ananth coming in. "The Women's Selection Committee is currently under review, and necessary decisions in this regard will be taken shortly," said Mruthyunjaya. PTI UNG SSC SSC