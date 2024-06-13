Kumble wants Arshdeep in side if India opt for two seamers in Caribbean

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Spin legend Anil Kumble feels going by current form, Mohammed Siraj should make way for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh if India decides to play just two specialist fast bowlers in the West Indies-leg of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep was lethal in India's seven-wicket win over USA, snaring four wickets for just nine runs in New York on Wednesday.

Jasprit Bumrah is India's preferred choice and Kumble has no doubt that Arshdeep should combine with him along side all-rounder Hardik Pandya. It will help India field an extra spinner on the slow Caribbean pitches.

"I think the way he (Arshdeep) bowled that last over against Pakistan, and also the way he can bowl in different areas in the T20 game, I think certainly puts him ahead of Mohamed Siraj," the former India coach told ESPNCricinfo.

"If at all India takes that option of going with just the two seamers and Hardik Pandya. So yes, in that sense, plus he also gives you an extra variety with his left-arm pace. So overall, he must be happy." Arshdeep has done well for India in the three T20 World Cup matches so far, picking up seven wickets at an economy of 6.225 and strike rate of 10.28.

In comparison, Siraj has managed just one wicket from three games at a strike rate of 66.

India will play Canada in their final Group A match at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday before departing for the Caribbean. PTI SSC SSC AT AT