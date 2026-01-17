Kundu, Vaibhav slam fifties but Al Fahad's five-for bowls India out for 238

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jan 17 (PTI) Abhigyan Kundu and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck fighting half-centuries but pacer Al Fahad's splendid five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh bowl out India for 238 in their Under-19 World Cup match, here on Saturday.

India slipped early after Bangladesh won the toss on a rain-affected day and were kept under constant pressure by disciplined bowling, with teenage opener Vaibhav being forced to an unusually restrained knock of 72 off 67 balls (6x4s, 3x6s).

Kundu then anchored the lower order with a composed 80 off 112 balls (4x4s, 3x6s), making full use of two reprieves to steer India past the 200-run mark after a 65-minute rain interruption reduced the match to 49 overs.

Al Fahad (5/38 in 9.2 overs), despite battling cramps, was the standout performer, using clever pace variations and hard lengths to trouble the Indian batters throughout.

He also removed Kundu in the 47th over as the keeper-batter charged down the track, before dismissing Deepesh Devendran to complete his five-for and end India's innings at 48.4 overs.

Skipper Azizul Hakim provided able support with a probing spell of 2/42, including a maiden.

His wickets included that of Kanishk Chouhan, who looked fluent during a 54-run stand off 45 balls with Kundu in the middle overs.

Chouhan struck four fours before Hakim deceived him into a dismissal for 28 off 26 balls just as India attempted to lift the run-rate beyond five an over.

Bangladesh had earlier struck thrice inside the powerplay after electing to field, exploiting the helpful conditions.

Al Fahad was on a hat-trick in his second over, first removing India skipper Ayush Mhatre (6), who mistimed a short and wide delivery to cover, before castling Vedant Trivedi for a golden duck with a length ball that angled in and seamed away to take the outside edge.

Vaibhav, meanwhile, played a measured innings by his attacking standards after watching two wickets fall in two deliveries in the third over.

He added a cautious 40-plus stand with Vihaan Malhotra, who struggled to rotate strike and scored seven off 24 balls before becoming the third casualty inside the powerplay, dismissed by Hakim in his first over.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Vaibhav found a steady ally in Kundu as the pair revived India's innings with a 62-run partnership off 101 balls, soaking up pressure and rebuilding patiently.

Just as Vaibhav looked set to accelerate, Bangladesh struck again with Iqbal Hossain Emon removing him.

Attempting to pull over deep midwicket, Vaibhav failed to get the desired elevation and Al Fahad settled under the catch to end his resistance.

Rain halted play when India were 192 for 6 in the 39th over, with the batters beginning to switch gears, but Bangladesh maintained control after the resumption to wrap up the innings efficiently. PTI TAP SSC SSC