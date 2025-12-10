Kurash Natl Camp: Govt provides financial support of Rs 1.12 cr for 52 members

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) India's Kurash contingent is undergoing a 25-day Senior National Coaching Camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre in Gandhinagar as part of its preparations for next year's Asian Games.

The 25-day camp, which started on November 21, has been sanctioned under SAI's Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme.

A total of 52 members, including 48 athletes and 4 coaches are a part of the camp. They are backed by a financial support of Rs 1.12 crore under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) scheme.

The key missions of the camp in SAI Gandhinagar include ensuring that the athletes get full access to training facilities, coaching and sports science support, equipment and recovery inputs, as well as seamless preparation for both the men's and women's squads in the build-up to Asiad 2026, scheduled between September 19 and October 4, in Japan.

Despite the de-recognition of the National Sports Federation (NSF) for Kurash by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SAI is ensuring India’s Kurash athletes continue their high-performance training. The national coaching camp will further identify the cream of talents who will go through exposure opportunities abroad.

Before this camp in Gandhinagar, open national selection trials were conducted in SAI Bhopal from September 17–19 overseen entirely by the Kurash Organising Committee of SAI.

These trials followed international norms, anti-doping compliance and videography-based scoring and evaluation.