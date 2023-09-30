Kurash: Pincky Balhara moves into quarterfinals

Hangzhou, Sep 30 (PTI) India’s Pincky Balhara, a silver medallist at Jakarta meet in 2018, advanced to the women’s 52kg quarterfinals of the kurash competition at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The 24-year-old overcame South Korea’s Joo Ye Lee 5-3 in her pre-quarterfinals bout at the Linpu Gymnasium.

In the round of 32, Pincky defeated Ayshirin Haydarova 5-0.

However, other Indians in the fray were knocked out of the Asian Games.

Suchika Tariyal, who was also competing in the women’s 52kg category, was knocked out in the round of 32 itself.

Suchika lost to Philippine’s Charmea Quelino 3-8.

Keshav, who contested in the men’s 66kg, too went out of the competition.

The Indian was blanked 10-0 by South Korea’s Jaedeog Kwon. PTI UNG TAP