Kush Maini becomes first Indian driver in Formula 1 since 2012 with Alpine F1 team

New Delhi: Kush Maini has made history as the first Indian driver to join a Formula 1 team since 2012, securing a role as a reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team for the 2025 season.

The announcement, made today by Alpine, marks a significant milestone for Indian motorsport and ends a 13-year absence of Indian representation in the pinnacle of auto racing.

Maini, a 24-year-old racer from Bengaluru, joins the Alpine F1 Team’s expanded pool of test and reserve drivers, which also includes Franco Colapinto, Ryo Hirakawa, and Paul Aron.

In this capacity, he will support the team’s primary drivers, Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan, by contributing to car development through simulator work at the Enstone factory and participating in the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program to gain further Formula 1 mileage.

Alongside his F1 duties, Maini will compete in his third season of the FIA Formula 2 Championship with DAMS Lucas Oil, following a successful 2024 campaign with Invicta Racing.

The last Indian driver in Formula 1 was Narain Karthikeyan, who raced for HRT in 2011 and 2012, marking the end of India’s presence on the grid until now.

Maini’s appointment follows a standout 2024 Formula 2 season, where he clinched five podiums, including a victory in the Budapest Sprint Race, and became the first Indian to secure a pole position in the series at Jeddah.

His efforts contributed to Invicta Racing’s Teams’ Championship title, underscoring his growing reputation in the feeder series.

Maini’s journey with Alpine began in October 2023 when he joined the Alpine Academy, the team’s young driver development program. Since then, he has completed four Formula 1 tests with the team, driving the A522 car at circuits in Austria, Italy, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

His performances, evaluated alongside seasoned drivers like Gasly and Doohan, impressed the team, paving the way for his elevation to reserve driver status.

“Being a reserve driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team is an incredible opportunity and a moment of immense pride for me and my family,” Maini said in a statement. “It’s been my dream to represent the tricolor in F1. I’m deeply grateful for the trust the team has placed in me and excited to kickstart 2025.”

Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director, praised Maini’s progress: “Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results. His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season.”

Mentored by two-time Formula 1 World Champion Mika Häkkinen, Maini has also served as a reserve driver for Mahindra Racing in Formula E, where he topped the timesheets during a rookie free practice session at the Diriyah ePrix in February 2025. His multifaceted experience across racing disciplines highlights his versatility and readiness for the demands of Formula 1.

With Esteban Ocon departing at the end of 2024 and Doohan stepping into a full-time race seat for 2025, Maini’s role as a reserve driver positions him as a potential contender for a future race seat, should opportunities arise.