Kush Maini commits to fourth season of Formula 2

Abu Dhabi, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian racer Kush Maini will drive for ART Grand Prix in 2026, marking his fourth season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Maini had an underwhelming third F2 season, a feeder series to Formula 1, finishing 16th in the drivers' standings for the DAMS squad with the sprint race win in Monaco being the highlight.

"I am very happy to be joining such an historic team like ART Grand Prix. My first contacts with the engineers and mechanics have been very positive.

"I appreciate the determination and the human atmosphere within the team, and I can't wait to start working with them and see what we can achieve together," said Maini, who took part in the Formula 1 Young Driver Test here on Tuesday as one of the Alpine reserves.

Maini drove the latest Alpine car that took part in the season finale on Sunday.

The next F2 season would be one last attempt for the Bengaluru-based driver to make a strong case for a F1 race seat in 2027.

A season in Formula 2 costs more than Rs 20 crore while the budget is much higher for Formula 1.