Kush Maini hopes for perfect amalgamation of Formula E and Formula 2

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Young Indian driver Kush Maini is keen to understand the various aspects of formula racing and is aiming for a perfect amalgamation of learning from Formula E and Formula 2 circuits.

Mahindra Racing on Monday named Maini as a reserve driver for season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, while he races for Campos Racing in Formula 2.

While the 23-year-old will be hands-on with simulation work and working with engineers in the Formula E and Formula 2, he would be closely observed by Alpine F1 team, which recently roped him into its young driver programme.

"I have similar roles in both teams. With Mahindra, it's basically learning all the systems, working closely with the engineer, and basically being race-ready," Maini told PTI in an exclusive interaction on Monday.

"That, you know, if Nyck (de Vries) or Edo (Edoardo Mortara) have an issue. Hopefully not, but if they do, then I'm ready to jump in and take the wheel,” he said.

"I need to do a lot of work on the simulator, I need to speak to the drivers a lot and understand the core of Formula E.” Explaining his role further at Formula 1, Maini said he will be under constant monitoring.

"In Alpine, I'm not a reserve driver but I'm going to be a lot on the simulator. In all my F2 races, the Alpine people will be there watching me drive and you know, if I'm doing well or not, keeping an eye on me. It is, two similar roles, but different,” he said.

While his engagements will only add to the workload, Maini was happy to take it in his stride.

"It’s a different series of racing but it's also a top level, where you're racing top drivers, so there I can grow myself further and then I have my Formula 1 program, which is the exact same, but a different type of racing,” he said.

"I am going to be working with different engineers in different worlds, getting the best of both.” Having nearly quit racing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maini recalled having a tough time in the sport where there is no large fan-base.' Maini also has a thing or two to connect with the Indian cricket team, which suffered a heart-breaking defeat to Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday.

"(In) my British F3 season in 2020, I was leading the championship by like 50 points with a few rounds to go. I thought I had won it and you know, similar (to how) India dominated the whole tournament," he said.

"In the end, I lost it because as a team we were not strong enough and we made a few mistakes on the day it counted. It did not work and I finished second.

“There are definitely more bad days than good days; I can say that for sure in a sportsman's career,” he said.

"I remember 2021, actually, I didn't race the whole year and because of COVID and we ran out of funding and I was going to stop but we ended up coming back to F3 in 2022 and then now in F2, and it has gone all well," said Maini.