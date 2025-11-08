Kushagra, Shorey, Kaushik hit tons as Jharkhand, Vidarbha, UP dominate Day 1

Vadodara, Nov 8 (PTI) Skipper Ishan Kishan failed to fire but Kumar Kushagra struck a fine unbeaten century as table-toppers Jharkhand reached 327 for five on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Baroda here on Saturday.

Kushagra hit 13 fours and three sixes during his 225-ball 133-run knock, while Robin cracked 10 fours and a six in his entertaining 90-ball 79.

The duo added 135 runs for the fifth wicket to put Jharkhand in a commanding position.

Anukul Roy (1) was giving company to Kushagra at stumps.

Earlier, Virat Singh contributed 46 with three fours and two sixes, while Ishan hit two fours and a maximum before being caught by Shivalik Sharma off Mahesh Pithiya.

For Baroda, Pithiya (2/109) and Rasikh Dar Salam (2/56) picked up two wickets each, while Raj Limbani (1/27) also chipped in.

At Nagpur, Dhruv Shorey showed great discipline on way to an unbeaten 128 to guide Vidarbha to 234 for five in their first innings against Odisha.

Sent in to bat, Shorey was the fulcrum around which Vidarbha’s innings revolved as he struck 10 boundaries and a six during his 250-ball stay. Ravikumar Samarth (49) and Yash Rathod (38) also made useful contributions.

Skipper Akshay Wadkar (0) was batting alongside Shorey at close of play at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

For Odisha, Rajesh Mohanty (2/34), Tapas Das (1/29) and Jamala Mohapatra (1/44) shared the wickets.

In Kanpur, Madhav Kaushik and Aryan Juyal slammed centuries, while opener Abhishek Goswami scored 55 as Uttar Pradesh produced a commanding batting display to reach 301 for one at stumps against Nagaland at Green Park.

Opting to bat, openers Kaushik and Goswami put on 118 runs before the latter became the only wicket to fall, dismissed by Imliwati Lemtur (1/56) in the 38th over.

Kaushik then joined forces with Juyal in an unbeaten 183-run stand to put the hosts in control.

Kaushik struck nine fours, while Juyal hit 15 boundaries.

In Visakhapatnam, Prithvi Raj claimed four wickets as Andhra bowled out Tamil Nadu for 182 before reaching 20 for one at stumps.

Abhishek Reddy (3) and Tripurana Vijay (1) were batting at the close of play, with Andhra 162 runs away from taking a first-innings lead.

Tamil Nadu were reeling at 103 for nine at one stage before P Vidyuth (40) and Sandeep Warrier (29) added valuable runs to take them close to the 200-mark.

Raj (4/46) was well supported by Saurabh Kumar (2/4), Ashwin Hebbar (1/7), Satyanarayana Raju (1/39) and Kavuri Saiteja (1/50).

Brief Scores: Jharkhand 327 for 5 in 88 overs (Kumar Kushagra 133 not out; Mahesh Pithiya 2/109, Rasikh Dar Salam 2/56) vs Baroda.

Uttar Pradesh 301 for 1 in 90 overs (Madhav Kaushik 120, Aryan Juyal 118; Imliwati Lemtur 1/56) vs Nagaland.

Vidarbha 234 for 5 in 90 overs (Dhruv Shorey 128 not out; Rajesh Mohanty 2/34) vs Odisha.

Tamil Nadu 182 all out in 74.3 overs (P Vidyuth 40; Prithvi Raj 4/46) vs Andhra 20 for 1 in 6 overs (Srikar Bharat 12; Trilok Nag 1/13). PTI ATK AT