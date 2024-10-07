Kuvale brothers emerge champions in badminton men’s doubles

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale from Greater Mumbai won the men’s doubles crown in Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship here on Monday.

The top-seed pair of Viplav and Viraj got the better of another sibling pair in Pune’s Thakore siblings Arya and Dhruv, recording a 2-0 win in the final.

Both Viplav and Viraj were strong in attack as well as defence to brush aside the challenge from their opponents for a 21-10, 21-11 win.

In women’s doubles, Thane’s Anagha Karandikar and Siya Singh bagged the women’s doubles crown, defeating the pair of Kashika Mahajan and Simran Singhi 21-17, 21-17.

Another Thane pair of Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang went on to clinch the mixed doubles title, defeating Viraj Kuvale (Greater Mumbai) and Siya Singh (Thane) 21-19, 21-13.

