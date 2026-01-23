Christchurch (PTI): New Zealand has drafted pacer Kyle Jamieson into their T20 World Cup squad after Adam Milne was ruled out of the marquee event with a torn left hamstring.

Milne suffered the injury in the first over of the SA20 clash between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town last Sunday, and scans have revealed the extent of the damage, according to New Zealand Cricket.

“Jamieson, who is currently part of the Blackcaps white-ball tour of India, has been added to the T20 World Cup squad after originally being named as the traveling reserve for the February-March tournament in India and Sri Lanka,” NZC said on their website.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said Milne, who wasn’t a part of the squad touring India, was getting himself ready for the T20 World Cup.

“We’re all gutted for Adam. He’d worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers,” Walter said.

Walter expressed confidence in Jamieson, who has led an inexperienced Kiwi pace attack on the white ball tour of India, to come good in the T20 World Cup.

“It’s great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He’s an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour,” the head coach said.

“He’s a hard worker with a good set of skills and experiences that will hold him in good stead for the tournament,” Walter added.

A replacement for Jamieson in the pool of travelling reserves will be announced later.