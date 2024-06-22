Kyle Mayers to join Windies squad as replacement for injured Brandon King

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 21 (PTI) Kyle Mayers was on Friday added to the West Indies T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for injured opener Brandon King, the ICC stated in a release.

Mayers, who has played 37 T20Is for the two-time champions, was approved as a replacement by the ICC Event Technical Committee after King was ruled out of the tournament due to a side strain.

King had suffered the niggle in the match against England on Wednesday.

The hard-hitting opener made 23 off 13 balls before getting retired hurt in Windies’ eight-wicket defeat.

Mayers is expected to join the West Indies squad on Saturday.