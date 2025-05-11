Kynan, Sabeera win trap mixed team bronze in Shotgun World Cup

Nicosia (Cyprus), May 11 (PTI) Olympian Kynan Chenai and Sabeera Haris clinched the bronze medal for India in the trap mixed team event as the ISSF Shotgun World Cup concluded here on Sunday.

Kynan and Sabeera defeated the Turkish duo of Tolga Tuncer and Pelin Kaya 34-33 in the contest for third place, as India completed their engagements with one bronze medal in the competition. China won the gold while Poland clinched the silver in the event.

The Indian pair had finished fourth among 34 teams in qualification, with a tally of 142 after 75-shots fired by each team member.

Earlier, Sabeera had tallied 72 (23, 25, 24) while Kynan shot 70 (23, 25, 22). The second Indian pair of Shardul Vihan and Kirti Gupta shot 137 to finish 17th.

China overturned their second-place finish in the qualifications to defeat Poland 42-39 in the gold-medal match.

The Neutral Athletes topped the medal standings, winning two out of the five gold medals on offer. China finished second with one gold and a silver, while Spain and Italy were joint third with one gold each. PTI AM AM BS BS